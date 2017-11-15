MK Glick to transfer office to the Gate of the Tribes

Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) will transfer his office to the Sha'ar Hashevatim (Gate of the Tribes) square at the entrance to the Temple Mount for one day on Monday, protesting that for the past year and a half, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has refused to allow Knesset members and ministers to enter the holy site.

Glick said, "The prime minister's decision is against the law and is contrary to his commitment to the Supreme Court, and I will therefore act with determination until the Temple Mount opens to members of Knesset," Glick said.