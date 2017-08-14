Arabs tried to set fire to Telem fence

Arabs have tried to set fire to the fence of the Judean Jewish community of Telem in the western Hevron Hills.
Army forces and firefighters are now working at the scene, trying to extinguish the fire and locate the arsonists.
