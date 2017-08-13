Aide for 350 allergic children funded to December's end

Under the guidance of Labor and Social Affairs Minister Haim Katz, the ministry will continue to fund an aid for 350 allergic children for two hours a day until the end of December, in order to prevent disruption of the toddlers' integration into day care centers during the coming school year.

In recent years, the ministry has taken upon itself a temporary solution to fund the integration of allergic children for two hours a day, without any budgetary support, in order to enable the parents to continue integrating into the employment market, even though it is viewed as a medical matter that is not under the ministry's jurisdiction.