Huckabee slams white nationalist rioting

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has condemned the white nationalist riots that rocked the United States on Saturday as "evil, sinful, disgusting behavior".

Interviewed on Fox News' Fox and Friends on Sunday, the former Republican presidential candidate said, "It's one thing to have passionate beliefs, but when it results in trying to hurt or even kill other people, whether it's slaughtering a group of congressmen on a ball field or driving a car into a crowd of people, that's not politics. That's not America,"