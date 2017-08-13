'Any Israeli force entering Lebanon can expect defeat'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel against another military operation in Lebanon. Speaking on the 11th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War, Sheikh Nasrallah threatened, "Any Israeli force that enters Lebanon is expecting defeat." He said, "Israel's goal in the war was to crush Hizbullah, but since then our power has only grown and the Israelis know it."

Regarding the ammonia tanks being closed down in Haifa, Nasrallah said, "The court in Israel decided to transfer them, because they respect our power. I hope that they will do so with the reactor in Dimona, where it is more dangerous."