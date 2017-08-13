Right-wing activists are demonstrating near the String Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem to protest administrative orders.
Police arrested three demonstrators who tried to block the road and disrupt traffic.
News BriefsAv 21, 5777 , 13/08/17
3 arrested in J'lem protest of administrative orders
