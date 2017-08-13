15:34
  

Regulations to allow injunctions against nuke workers

The cabinet has approved regulations which will allow restraining orders against employees at the Nuclear Research Center, who have engaged in sanctions and disrupted vital activities.

Atomic Energy Commissioner Zeev Snir told the government meeting that the research staff is dedicated and professional and that their activities are vital to the commission and the state of Israel. At the same time, the organization of the security-research team presented financial claims that are unjustified and beyond meeting.

