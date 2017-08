15:00 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Mossad head: Iran still dreams of being a nuclear power Mossad head Yossi Cohen told the cabinet on Sunday that Iran still dreams of spreading throughout the Middle East via its proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen. Cohen said the Iranians are filling in where the Islamic State terror movement is receding and they continue to dream of being a nuclear power. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs