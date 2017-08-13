A 24-year-old construction worker fell three meters at a Ramat Gan building site.
News BriefsAv 21, 5777 , 13/08/17
Construction worker falls 3 meters, moderate injuries
A 24-year-old construction worker fell three meters at a Ramat Gan building site.
MDA medics provided him with initial treatment and transferred him to the Tel Hashomer hospital in moderate condition.
