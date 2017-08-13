14:30 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Free falafel in gratitude for great miracle Owners of Yemenite Falafel Center in Jerusalem mark great miracle 15 years ago when terrorist exploded at entrance to store. The owners are offering free falafel Sunday afternoon in memory of the great miracle they experienced at the time. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs