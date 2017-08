President Reuven Rivlin decided to reject the request to ease the parole conditions of former president Moshe Katzav.

Rivlin stressed that the parole board had ordered the release of Katzav under restrictive conditions and rehabilitation until his official release date of December 2018.

In this given situation there is no place for cancellation of these critical conditions.

Katzav was convicted of sexual offenses against three complainants as well as disruption of legal procedures.