Bennett: I am leading candidate for PM after Netanyahu

Education Minister and Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett said in a Reshet Bet interview that polls show that he is the leading candidate to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu if he resigns his position in the wake of the police investigations against him and the fact that his close confidante Ari Harow became a state witness.

Bennett said that "we are strengthening in the polls. In five polls we demonstrated increases and in all the right-wing polls I am chosen to lead after Netanyahu."

Bennett stressed however that Netanyahu did not need to resign at present.