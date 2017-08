10:52 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Soroka: 3D print before operation The Soroka medical center performed orthognathic surgery on a patient suffering from a skeletal jaw disharmony. The operation was planned based on virtual models using a 3-dimensional print of models of the patients jaw from computer prints, which enabled the operation to focus on the position of the jaw. ► ◄ Last Briefs