A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she fell off an electric scooter on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv.
MDA teams summoned to the scene transferred the woman in serious conditon to Ichilov hospital, under sedation and respiration.
News BriefsAv 21, 5777 , 13/08/17
Tel Aviv:23-year-old falls of scooter,seriously injured
