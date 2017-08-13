Zichron Yaakov: Child throws stones, rabbi apologizes

Orit Wilder, a resident of Zichron Yaakov, uploaded a clip to the neighborhood Facebook page in which a child in Jerusalem haredi garb can be seen throwing stones at passing cars during Shabbat.

Wilder warned residents not to pass the area where the stones were being thrown.

After the Shabbat ended, Rabbi Rafi Menat, one of the local haredi leaders, apologized for the incident and stressed that the child was not a local resident but rather a Jerusalemite visiting the town. Menat said that no local child would act in this way and pleaded with residents not to "ruin years of coexistence with an incident of a child from out of town misbehaving."