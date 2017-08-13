Jordan: Israeli delegation is not coming back

The Jordanian newspaper Al-Dustour reports that Jordan is refusing to allow the return of Israeli Embassy officials until 'guarantees' are given.

The newspaper reported Sunday morning that the Jordanian government had sent a notice to the Israeli government, demanding that it delay the return of a delegation.

The Jordanian newspaper said that Jordan strongly criticized the behavior of Prime Minister Netanyahu when he chose to hug the security guard who shot two Jordanians after being attacked. In light of this tension, the Israeli delegation would not be able to return to Amman unless guarantees were given that the security guard would be fully investigated and brought to trial.

read more