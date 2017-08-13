An 85-year-old woman was hit and moderately injured by a car in the Northern Galilee city of Karmiel.
MDA paramedics provided the woman with medical treatment and transferred her to the Nahariya medical center.
|
09:15
Reported
News BriefsAv 21, 5777 , 13/08/17
85-year-old woman injured in Karmiel road accident
An 85-year-old woman was hit and moderately injured by a car in the Northern Galilee city of Karmiel.
MDA paramedics provided the woman with medical treatment and transferred her to the Nahariya medical center.
Last Briefs