09:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17

85-year-old woman injured in Karmiel road accident

An 85-year-old woman was hit and moderately injured by a car in the Northern Galilee city of Karmiel.

MDA paramedics provided the woman with medical treatment and transferred her to the Nahariya medical center.

Last Briefs