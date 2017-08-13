Police on Saturday night arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville.
According to CNN, the suspect has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.
News BriefsAv 21, 5777 , 13/08/17
Suspect arrested in Charlottesville car ramming
