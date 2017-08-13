A 65-year-old parachutist was killed when his paraglider crashed in the Lower Galilee on Sautrday.
Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash, but were forced to declare him dead.
|
20:36
Reported
News BriefsAv 20, 5777 , 12/08/17
Paraglider killed in crash in northern Israel
A 65-year-old parachutist was killed when his paraglider crashed in the Lower Galilee on Sautrday.
Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash, but were forced to declare him dead.
Last Briefs