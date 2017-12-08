Abbas cracks down on social media and news sites

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has clamped down on social media and news websites with a vaguely worded decree that critics say allows his government to jail anyone on charges of harming "national unity" or the "social fabric", The Associated Press reported on Friday.

According to the report, the edict was issued without prior public debate last month, and critics say it is perhaps the most significant step yet by Abbas's government to restrict freedom of expression in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)