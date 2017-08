Iran fired back on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said it failed to live up to the spirit of the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015, AFP reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, accused Trump of showing "bad faith" over the accord.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)