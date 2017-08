MK Hanin Zoabi (Joint List) was denied entry to Russia on Friday.

According to reports, Zoabi was refused entry by airport officials in Moscow because after she was found to be in possession only of her diplomatic passport, and did not have an entry permit as required.

