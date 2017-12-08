Trump on North Korea: I meant what I said

U.S. President Donald Trump made clear on Friday that he meant what he said about the U.S. military being "locked and loaded" in response to threats from North Korea.

"We are looking at that very carefully, and I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean," Trump told reporters at his golf club in New Jersey, according to The Hill.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)