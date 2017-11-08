Kushner visit to help advance peace process

The upcoming visit to Israel by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, will “continue discussions with regional partners about how best to support the peace effort,” a senior White House official told Arutz Sheva on Friday.

“As President Donald J. Trump has clearly stated, he is personally committed to achieving a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians that would help usher in an era of greater regional peace and prosperity. He believes that the restoration of calm and the stabilized situation in Jerusalem after the recent crisis on the Temple Mount/Haram al Sharif has created an opportunity to continue discussions and the pursuit of peace that began early in his administration,” the official said.

