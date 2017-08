Five soldiers from the IDF’s artillery corps were punished for refusing to share a room with religious soldiers who are also yeshiva students, Army Radio reported on Friday.

According to the report, two of the soldiers were sentenced to eight days in prison and the other three were sentenced to probation.

