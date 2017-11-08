FBI: ISIS used eBay to funnel terror cash

U.S. investigators uncovered a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State (ISIS) official that funneled money to an alleged ISIS operative in the U.S. through fake eBay transactions, the Wall Street Journal revealed, citing a recently unsealed FBI affidavit.

The alleged recipient of the funds was an American citizen in his early 30s, Mohamed Elshinawy, who pledged allegiance to ISIS and pretended to sell computer printers on eBay as a cover to channel payments for ISIS through PayPal, potentially to fund terror attacks. Elshinawy was arrested more than a year ago in Maryland.