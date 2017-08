14:51 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Israel's Eurovision champion becomes jewelry designer Read more Izhar Cohen, Israeli star singer, is today a jewelry designer. Cohen led Israel to a 1978 victory in the Eurovision with the “A-Ba-Ni-Bi”. ► ◄ Last Briefs