09:47 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Could Eli Yishai, Baruch Marzel make it into the next Knesset? Read more New poll shows right-wing Yahad party almost clearing electoral threshold. Likud still leads, with clear mandate to form next government. ► ◄ Last Briefs