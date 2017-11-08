Palestinian Arab media reported on Thursday night that seven people were injured during an IDF action in the village of Beit Rima.
According to the reports, one of the victims is in serious condition.
News BriefsAv 19, 5777 , 11/08/17
PA reports: Seven injured in IDF operation in Beit Rima
