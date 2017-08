Iran has dropped two soccer players from its national team for having played against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv for their Greek club Panionios last week, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

Iran’s Deputy Sports Minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani said the two, Haji Safi and Masoud Shojaei, could no longer wear the national shirt after they played against the Israeli club in the Europa League third qualifying round second leg in Greece.