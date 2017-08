01:45 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Av 19, 5777 , 11/08/17 Britain: Police raid hotel in Manchester British police on Thursday night stormed a Manchester hotel, The Sun reported. According to the report, a large group of officers and around 15 police cars were on the scene at the Ibis Budget Hotel in the Salford Quays area of the city. The raid is not terror-related and is part of an investigation of a traffic accident nearby in which a young boy was killed. ► ◄ Last Briefs