23:27
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17

Highway 395 to be closed from Eshtaol to Kislon on Friday morning

Highway 395 from the Eshtaol junction to Kislon Square will be closed to traffic on Friday morning from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. due to infrastructure work.

Traffic will be directed to the Harel interchange.

Last Briefs