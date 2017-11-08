Highway 395 to be closed from Eshtaol to Kislon on Friday morning

Highway 395 from the Eshtaol junction to Kislon Square will be closed to traffic on Friday morning from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. due to infrastructure work.
Traffic will be directed to the Harel interchange.
