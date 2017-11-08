A boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool in Kfar Maas. He is in serious condition.
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Boy nearly drowns in swimming pool,in serious condition
A boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool in Kfar Maas. He is in serious condition.
MDA teams and United Hatzala volunteers are providing him with medical attention and transferring him to hospital.
