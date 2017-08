22:53 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Family with newborn living in tent in the summer heat The Legal Aid department in the Justice Ministry submitted to the Tel Aviv District Court an urgent petition demanding that the Housing Ministry and the Kiryat Ono municipality find a housing solution for a family with five small children including a month-old infant who do not have a roof over their heads and have spent the last four days in a tent in Kiryat Ono. ► ◄ Last Briefs