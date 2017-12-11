Two Iranian soccer stars banned from national team

Two players on Iran’s national soccer team were banned for life from playing for their country on Thursday after they participated in a match with their club team in Greece against an Israeli team, an Iranian governmental official said

The players, Masoud Shojaei, 33, captain of the national team, and Ehsan Haji Safi, 27, one of Iran’s most promising players, played for their Greek club team, Panionios, in a home game last week in Athens against Maccabi Tel Aviv from Israel, despite not participating in the away match in Israel.

“It is certain that Masoud Shojaei and Ehsan Haji Safi will never be invited to join the national football team because they violated the red line,” Mohammad Reza Davarzani, Iran’s deputy sports minister said Thursday on Iranian state television.

The Iranian government forbids all athletes to compete against Israelis .Local media explained that the Iranian sports authorities "have an obligation to the Palestinians."



