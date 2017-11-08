Attack recognized as terror half a year later

Half a year passed from the time that Gilad, a Lod resident, was saved from a lynch near the Arab village of Kalandia and the time that police recognized him as a terror victim. In the meantime police claimed that the incident was a criminal incident.

Despite being attacked by Arabs and having blocks thrown at his car, when Gilad complained at the police station he was told that only Binyamin police could register his complaint. The policeman there claimed that it might be deemed a criminal act as the Arabs wished to steal his car, but Gilad then showed the block thrown at his car and asked how such an act could be deemed criminal.

Only half a year later and after a concerted effort on the part of Honenu, an Israeli Zionist legal aid organization which offers legal assistance to our to protect and preserve people's rights to receive a fair judicial process, Gilad was finally recognized as having suffered a terror attack.

Full Story