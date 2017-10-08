'Judge Mintz responsible for next murder'

The head of the National Strength party, Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, sharply attacked the Supreme Court decision to reduce the sentence of the 13-year-old terrorist who performed a stabbing attack together with his cousin in Pisgat Ze'ev two years ago. In the attack a 13-year-old Jewish boy was critically injured.

Ben-Ari said that "Judge Mintz has provided a tailwind for terror. Every boy in Issawiya knows that he can take a knife and go slaughter Jews, will be deemed a hero and cause parties in his honor and nobody will shoot him because then they will go to jail like Elor Azariya."

Ben-Ari added that "Judge Mintz is responsible for the next murder."







