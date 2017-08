A haredi family abandoned a newborn baby in the Laniado Maternity ward, after they were advised to do so by the rabbi of their community.

The baby has been in the infant ward for the past month. The mother was undecided for a while but then decided to follow the rabbi's decision.

The parents insist on the baby being adopted by a family from a similar background, which has been a source of difficulty for social workers searching for a new family for the baby.