NBA stars visit Israel, meet Netanyahu

A number of leading NBA stars have arrived in Israel in the past, but at present the Hall of Fame stars from the best basketball league in the world are on an official visit to Israel as part of the Basketball without Borders program they are representing in Israel.

The stars were hosted by prime minister Netanyahu as well as by Culture and Sport minister Miri Regev.

Netanyahu welcomed the initiative of the NBA members but said that he could only watch basketball but could not play the game.

Larry Tanenbaum, owner of the Toronto Raptors, said that "we've come to experience Israel and we gathered here to recognize the power of sport to bring people together."