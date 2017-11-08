'Liberman abandoned Azariya in the battlefield'

Ronny Shabtai, the director of the Shield of Israel movement and a leading activist for the release of jailed soldier Elor Azariya, told Arutz Sheva that "opportunist parties" close to Azariya had torpedoed a clemency move sponsored by a leading minister in the government.

Shabtai also attacked Defense Minister Liberman for "making political capital out of Elor and then abandoned him in the battlefield like the previous defense minister did."

Shabtai said that Liberman sided with Elor during the trial until he was appointed minister, but "the moment he became defense minister he betrayed Elor. "





