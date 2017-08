20:55 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17 10 injured in Latrun road accident 10 people were lightly injured in an accident near Latrun on Road 1. MDA treated the injured and transferred them to the Hadassah hospital in Ein Kerem.

► ◄ Last Briefs