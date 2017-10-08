A motorcyclist was moderately injured in a road accident in Afula. MDA teams and United Hatzala volunteers provided him with medical attention and transferred him to Ha'Emek hospital in Afula.
20:17
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Motorcyclist moderately injured in Afula road accident
