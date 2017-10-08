'Al-Jazeera conducting Jihad from Jerusalem'

Communications minister Ayoob Kara has begun procedures to enable the closure of the Al-Jazeera offices in Israel due to support of terror by the media network and its benefactor, Qatar.

Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar said that "Al-Jazeera is conducting a Jihad, as it puts it, against the Arab rulers, Israel, the US and the West and against the Westernization of Islamic society. Its stated goal is to promote the Muslim brotherhood everywhere, in Gaza, Egypt and Jordan."

"Al-Jazeera relates to Hamas and Hezbollah as freedom fighters despite the fact that the world refers to them as terror groups."

Kedar himself is interviewed frequently on Al-Jazeera but still maintains it should be closed.