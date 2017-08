The Nigerian Air Force has purchased 12 Super Tucano A-20 airplanes after the State Department approved the 593 million dollar sale.

The sale was approved in order to shore up the West African nation's ability to fight Boko Haram and other extremists, despite US concerns about human rights abuses by Nigerian security forces in the past.

The avionics in the aircraft are provided by Israeli tech company Elbit systems, but the sale was between the US government and Nigeria