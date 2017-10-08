In a festive ceremony which took place at the Rabin base in Tel Aviv, General Amikam Nurkin replaced General Amir Eshel as Air Force Chief Commander. Eshel served in the role for the past five years and will be leaving the IDF after 40 years.

The ceremony was also attended by Defense Minister Liberman, Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and senior IDF officers

The incoming IDF commander thanked his predecessor and added that he was aware of the size of the challenge. He added that the IDF would maintain cooperation with the ground forces and extend its responsibilities.

Defense Minister Liberman added that "you're entering your role and immediately will face many challenges. You will need to make the long arm of the IDF even longer." [A reference to the IAF's abilities far from Israel's borders which gave it the name "the long arm of the IDF."