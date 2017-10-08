A 5-year-old child from Nevatim in the Negev region was forgotten in a car for hours. He is in critical condition.
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
5-year-old forgotten in car, in critical condition
A 5-year-old child from Nevatim in the Negev region was forgotten in a car for hours. He is in critical condition.
MDA teams provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Soroka hospital while he was undergoing CPR.
