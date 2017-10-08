19:01
  Av 18, 5777 , 10/08/17

5-year-old forgotten in car, in critical condition

A 5-year-old child from Nevatim in the Negev region was forgotten in a car for hours. He is in critical condition.

MDA teams provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Soroka hospital while he was undergoing CPR.


 

