Twitter blocks Brothers in Combat over 'incitement'

The Twitter administrators are preventing the "Brothers in Combat" organization from promoting funded content on Twitter after complaints were received by Twitter of "incitement and racism" on the part of the organization.

The organization includes combat soldiers and reserve officers and is acting to revoke the Equality Amendment which grants women the right to serve in any combat position in the IDF.

The organization said that "somebody thinks that because we love the IDF, work to ensure it remains strong, believe that we need to defeat our enemies and at the same time maintain the health of our female soldiers- that is illegitimate racism."