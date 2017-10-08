A 14-year-old boy nearly drowned in a Kibbutz Amiad swimming pool. He is in serious condition. MDA medics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Sieff hospital in Tzfat.
|
18:22
Reported
News BriefsAv 18, 5777 , 10/08/17
Boy in serious condition after near-drowning in Amiad
A 14-year-old boy nearly drowned in a Kibbutz Amiad swimming pool. He is in serious condition. MDA medics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Sieff hospital in Tzfat.
Last Briefs