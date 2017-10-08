North Korea finalizing ballistic missile plan near Guam

North Korea said Thursday it is finalizing a plan to launch a salvo of four ballistic missiles off the shores of the U.S. territory of Guam, the newest provocation in the war of words between Pyongyang and Washington.

In an unusually detailed announcement, the national North Korean news agency KCNA said that within a week North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be handed a plan to fire the Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan into the waters off Guam 3,300 kilometers to the south. State media said the missiles would land 30 to 40 kilometers off the shores of Guam, where 163,000 people live and the U.S. has 7,000 military personnel at a naval installation and an air base.