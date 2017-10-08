Arab arrested with stolen motorcycles, weaponry

An Arab resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in his 20s was arrested by police after he was found in possession of three stolen motorcycles as well as weaponry including ammunition, cartridges and uniforms.

Police investigations revealed that the motorcycles had recently been stolen in Jerusalem.

After police took the suspect into custody, Arabs gathered at the scene and began throwing stones and objects at police, who were forced to use riot dispersal tactics to restore order. The suspect was brought to the Shafat police station for interrogation and will be arraigned in court afterwards.



